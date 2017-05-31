BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira
* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Crude palm oil prices will hover above 2,500 ringgit ($584) per tonne for the next six months, Sime Darby Bhd group chief executive said on Wednesday.
Spot palm prices are currently at 2,700 ringgit per tonne, and they will see support at 2,500 ringgit for the next few months, Mohd Bakke Salleh told reporters after Sime Darby reported higher third-quarter profit.
"For next month, we think the range is 2,600 to 2,800 ringgit per tonne of crude palm oil. We do not think price will drop below 2,500 ringgit, at least for the next six months."
($1 = 4.2810 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow and Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Any potential credit rating implications for sukuk arising from Dana Gas's attempt to have its mudaraba sukuk declared unlawful will take time to emerge, and their scope and impact are likely to remain unclear until all relevant proceedings are resolved, if they ever are, Fitch Ratings says. We believe our current assumption that sharia compliance typically does not have credit implications for Fitch-rated
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage: