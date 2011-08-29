BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Sime Darby , Malaysia's plantations-to-construction conglomerate, said on Monday it will buy 30 percent of property developer Eastern and Oriental (E&O) for 766 million ringgit ($256.5 million).
Sime bought 273 million shares and 60 million irredeemable convertible secured loan stocks at 2.30 ringgit each.
"The proposed acquisition represents an opportunity for the Sime Darby group to acquire strategic investment in a renowned property development company primarily operating within the luxury residential market in the Klang Valley and Penang," Sime said in a filing to the stock exchange. ($1 = 2.987 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program to replace a previous plan that expired on February 1, 2017
* Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of class a common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders