KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Sime Darby , Malaysia's plantations-to-construction conglomerate, said on Monday it will buy 30 percent of property developer Eastern and Oriental (E&O) for 766 million ringgit ($256.5 million).

Sime bought 273 million shares and 60 million irredeemable convertible secured loan stocks at 2.30 ringgit each.

"The proposed acquisition represents an opportunity for the Sime Darby group to acquire strategic investment in a renowned property development company primarily operating within the luxury residential market in the Klang Valley and Penang," Sime said in a filing to the stock exchange. ($1 = 2.987 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)