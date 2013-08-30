KUALA LUMPUR Aug 30 Malaysia's plantations to
motoring conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd posted a 19
percent jump in fourth quarter profits to 1.31 billion ringgit
($395.23 million), lifted by gains from disposing some of its
interest in healthcare assets.
The gains came up to 340 million ringgit, following Sime's
move to enter a joint venture with a unit of Australia's Ramsay
Health Care, Sime said in a statement to the stock
exchange on Friday.
A near doubling in income contributions from property and
better industrial division earnings, offset declines in
plantations, motoring and the energy and utilities segments and
supported the rise in fourth quarter profits.
Sime Darby, which is Asia's third largest listed industrial
conglomerate, posted a full-year profit of 3.7 billion ringgit
and beat average estimates of 3.3 billion ringgit polled by 24
analysts.
For a company statement, see: <here
>
($1 = 3.3145 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)