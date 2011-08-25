UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysia's Sime Darby , the world's largest palm oil planter by plantation size, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit of 1.3 billion ringgit ($436.8 million), which beat the street forecast of 1.1 billion ringgit.
Sime saw its earnings recover from a net loss a year ago that was due to massive writedowns in its oil and gas division, which had led to a restructuring of the company.
The planter said its fourth-quarter profits, driven by high crude palm oil prices and better contributions from other business segments, helped the company post a record full-year profit of 3.7 billion ringgit.
Sime's shares were up 1 percent to 8.79 ringgit per share by the midday break, before the results were released.
($1 = 2.976 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Liau Y-Sing)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump called the U.S. air traffic control system out of date on Thursday and criticized its $10 billion yearly price tag but stopped short of calling for privatization of the program.
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern United States on Thursday, leaving a foot (30 cm) of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools. At least two deaths were blamed on the storm.