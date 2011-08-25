(Adds CEO's comments, details, graphic)

* Q4 net profit 1.3 bln ringgit vs 1.01 bln ringgit estimate

* Posts record full-year profit of 3.7 billion ringgit

* Says economic environment favourable, but warns of future global weakness

* Plans capex of 6 bln rgt for FY2012 from 5 bln rgt

By Min Hun Fong and Purwa Raman

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 Malaysia's Sime Darby , the world's top palm oil planter by landbank size, returned to profit in its fourth quarter following a dismal performance a year ago, but warned there may be challenges ahead due to weakening global sentiment.

"What's unfolding globally will certainly have a bearing," Sime's Chief Executive and President Bakke Salleh told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

"You cannot run away from the fact that economic scenarios...will have an impact on demand for our product," he added, saying that the motor, industrial and property divisions would likely be hit should the global economy fall into recession.

Sime Darby easily surpassed its 2.5 billion ringgit internal net profit target for 2011, and said it would announce its new targets for the 2012 fiscal year in November.

The company planned to increase its capital spend by a fifth to 6 billion ringgit in the 2012 fiscal year from 5 billion ringgit earlier, Bakke added.

Higher crude palm oil prices and better production numbers helped the planter, which earns more than half of its profits from the plantation business, to a record full-year profit.

Global palm oil prices .KPOc3 dipped 7.6 percent in April-June, but were still trading strong above 3,000 ringgit ($1,007.90) per tonne, boosting plantation companies.

Sime Darby said its core plantation division, which is involved in palm oil cultivation, reported a 3.3 billion ringgit pretax profit for its full-year, up 56 percent from a year ago on higher crude palm oil prices.

Sime Darby said it realised an average selling price of 2,906 ringgit per tonne in its 2010/11 fiscal year compared with 2,311 ringgit per tonne in the previous year.

Bakke said that he "would be happy" if palm prices stayed where they were presently -- at about the 3,000 ringgit per tonne level -- for the remainder of the year.

The company also reported full-year profit growth in other business segments including its industrial, motors, and healthcare divisions.

Its once-troubled energy and utilities division has also bounced back into the black with full-year pretax profit of 313 million ringgit, compared with a loss of 1.8 billion ringgit last year.

The company has taken steps to restructure its loss-making energy and utilities business after being hit by cost overruns, intense investor scrutiny and a number of lawsuits.

Bakke said the group has completed a review of its business portfolio and will embark on a five-year restructuring strategy.

"Our ultimate goal is to ingrain a culture of continuous operational improvements in Sime Darby to drive the group's future growth," he said.

Sime had recently agreed to sell oil and gas-related fabrication yards to state oil firm Petronas .

Analysts expect the company to continue selling its remaining non-core assets, which include water and port businesses in China and the tyre and bedding businesses.

RESULTS

Net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was 1.3 billion ringgit, compared with a loss of 77 million ringgit in the year-ago period. For the full year, Sime Darby reported a net profit of 3.7 billion ringgit.

Twenty-five analysts polled by Thomson I/B/E/S on average were expecting full-year net profit of 3.36 billion ringgit, which implies that they expected a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.01 billion ringgit.

Seventeen out of the 26 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S have either a "strong buy" or a "buy" rating on the stock, while six have "hold", two have "underperform" and one has "sell."

The price of Sime's shares have not moved so far this year through Wednesday, while those of rival IOI Corp have fallen 17 percent. Singapore-based competitor Wilmar has fallen 10 percent.

The company's shares closed up 1 percent on Thursday, ahead of the results.

($1 = 2.976 Malaysian ringgit) (Additional reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Matt Driskill)