KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysian property-to-plantations conglomerate Sime Darby said on Tuesday a court in Abu Dhabi dismissed a legal suit against its unit by Emirates International Energy Services.

Emirates International had earlier taken legal action against Sime Darby's subsidiary Sime Darby Engineering for $178.2 million, involving an agreement whereby Emirates would identify potential projects for Sime Darby Engineering to pursue.

The company has been informed by its solicitors that the court issued a final judgment and decided to dismiss Emirates International's case, Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)