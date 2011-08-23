KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysian
property-to-plantations conglomerate Sime Darby said
on Tuesday a court in Abu Dhabi dismissed a legal suit against
its unit by Emirates International Energy Services.
Emirates International had earlier taken legal action
against Sime Darby's subsidiary Sime Darby Engineering for
$178.2 million, involving an agreement whereby Emirates would
identify potential projects for Sime Darby Engineering to
pursue.
The company has been informed by its solicitors that the
court issued a final judgment and decided to dismiss Emirates
International's case, Sime Darby said in a stock exchange
filing.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)