KUALA LUMPUR Feb 29 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd said on Wednesday its net profit for its second quarter ended Dec 31 rose 26 percent to 1.1 billion Malaysian ringgit ($365 million) from 877.1 million a year ago.

The world largest palm oil planter by landbank size said the better performance was due to higher returns posted by all of its divisions including plantations, industrial and motors.

Revenue increased by 14 percent to 11.39 billion from 9.99 billion a year earlier. The company announced an interim dividend of 10 sen a share. ($1 = 3.0105 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)