KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysia's Sime Darby will spend 6 billion Malaysian ringgit ($2 billion) ringgit in capital expenditure over the next 12 months, Chief Executive and President Bakke Salleh told reporters on Thursday.

Sime Darby, the world's top palm oil planter by landbank size, returned to profit in its fourth quarter following a dismal performance a year ago, but warned there may be challenges ahead owing to weakening global sentiment.

Higher crude palm oil prices and better production numbers helped the planter, which earns more than half of its profits from the plantation business, to a record full-year profit. ($1 = 2.976 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)