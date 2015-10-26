TEL AVIV Oct 26 Israeli start-up SimilarWeb said on Monday it raised $25 million in a funding round aimed at expanding the company's operations, including opening new offices and financing acquisitions.

SimilarWeb measures computer usage into the mobile Internet realm and the apps where users spend the overwhelming bulk of their time on smartphones.

The company has raised $65 million since 2009 and its latest round was led by existing shareholders Naspers and Lord David Alliance.

SimilarWeb tracks Internet and mobile use in nearly 200 countries, offering standardised rankings for site traffic in the top 55 Web countries. It targets search and social media marketing and mobile strategy.

The company also said Jason Schwartz, formerly chief financial officer of Shopping.com, which was acquired by eBay , would join as CFO.

SimilarWeb employs over 250 people, compared with fewer than 60 a year ago and plans to reach 350 by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)