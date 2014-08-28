Aug 28 S Immo AG :
* Says H1 total income for the first half of 2014 came to EUR
93.2 Mln, compared with EUR 97.0 Mln in the same period last
year
* Says H1 rental income of EUR 56.8 million was lower than the
EUR 59.0 million
achieved a year earlier
* Says H1 gross profit of EUR 54.6 million held up more or less
at last year's
level (HY 2013: EUR 55.1 million)
* Says H1 net profit was once again higher at EUR 16.4 million
(HY 2013: EUR
16.0 million)
* Says H1 EBITDA came to EUR 47.0 million, compared with EUR
49.9 million in
the same period last year
* Says H1 EBIT EUR 52.2 million, up by EUR 4.2M - nearly 9% -
versus year ago
EUR 48.0 million
* Says 2014 sales of roughly 5% of the property portfolio are
planned
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage