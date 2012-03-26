LONDON, March 26 The latest series of Simon
Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent" show claimed the largest TV
audience at the weekend, but new rival "The Voice", launching on
the publicly funded BBC, claimed a significant victory of its
own in an intense ratings battle.
Both programmes overlapped for 20 minutes on Saturday
evening after ITV brought forward Britain's Got Talent and went
head-to-head with The Voice.
During that period, The Voice, which has already proven a
hit with audiences in the United States, comfortably drowned out
Cowell's show.
Between 8:00 and 8:20 p.m., 8.96 million people watched The
Voice compared with 6.56 million people who tuned in to see
Britain's Got Talent.
Overall, though, Cowell and ITV claimed a peak audience of
11.5 million versus The Voice's 9.8 million, according to BBC
figures. Britain's Got Talent reached an average audience of
9.9. million versus 8.4 million for The Voice.
The ratings rivalry, unusually fierce for British
television, pits the BBC against its main commercial rival ITV
and BBC One controller Danny Cohen against Cowell.
For the BBC The Voice is a significant risk, with spending
on the show reported to be as much as 25 million pounds ($40
million).
For Cowell, the season is an opportunity to put behind him
disappointing ratings for the U.S. version of "The X Factor" and
growing competition for its British edition from BBC's "Strictly
Come Dancing".
At a press conference last week, the 52-year-old, one of the
most powerful figures in pop music, said his rivals had to "walk
the walk themselves and we'll see what they come up with."
British media generally portrayed the ratings as a victory
for the BBC and a blow to Cowell's reality TV empire.
But ITV sources were also quoted as saying that The Voice
audience risked dropping sharply after the heavily hyped opening
show as it had done in some other territories.
Britain's Got Talent featured judges Cowell, comedian David
Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon and actress Amanda Holden, while
The Voice panel comprised Welsh singer Tom Jones, Black Eyed
Peas rapper will.i.am and singers Danny O'Donoghue and Jessie J.
