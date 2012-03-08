(Repeats to fix error on instrument code for Westfield Group in
paragraph 16)
* Sells more than half Klepierre stake to Simon Property
* Price of 28 eur per share beats expectations -analysts
* Simon buys JV partner Farallon Capital's stake in 26 Mills
assets
* Simon raises FY funds from operations to $7.35-$7.50/shr
By Lionel Laurent and Brenda Goh
PARIS/LONDON, March 8 BNP Paribas
, France's biggest listed bank, said on Thursday it
would reap a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) capital gain from
selling more than half its stake in real-estate firm Klepierre
to Simon Property Group.
The deal takes BNP a step closer to meeting tougher capital
requirements under new banking regulations, intended to crack
down on risk-taking, that have forced many European banks to
slash their balance sheets and sell assets to beef up capital.
It will also see Simon Property, the largest owner of U.S.
malls and outlet centers, become Klepierre's largest shareholder
with a 28.7 percent stake. BNP still holds 22.2 percent in the
real estate company and there is speculation that a full exit of
Klepierre is on the cards.
"Although Simon Property says it does not currently intend
to increase its stake (in Klepierre), it seems to us that in the
medium-term this is the direction we're going in," Natixis
analyst Serge Demirdjian said.
At 1205 GMT, BNP shares were up 4.2 percent at 37.16 euros.
The bank's stock has gained 17.5 percent so far this year,
outperforming a 6.4 percent rise for the STOXX Europe 600 index
.
The bank is targeting a 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio
under the new "Basel III" regulations for Jan. 1, 2013. The
Klepierre deal lifts its ratio by 0.32 percentage points and
reduces risk-weighted assets by around 25 billion euros, BNP
said.
BNP is targeting a further 3 billion-euro cut in
risk-weighted assets at its investment portfolio, which includes
a stake in insurer Axa and private equity assets.
The deal also marks the second time in as many weeks that
BNP has sold assets to a U.S. buyer. Last month BNP sold a $9.5
billion portfolio of energy loans to American bank Wells Fargo
, a sign of how European banks' drive to reduce U.S.
dollar funding is offering opportunities to rivals Stateside.
The property sector is seen as being particularly ripe for
mergers and takeovers, not just because banks are putting assets
on the block, but because sluggish economic growth in Europe is
pushing property companies to expand via acquisition.
"There's not much in the way of rental growth, capital
growth, and so companies are looking at means of expanding
elsewhere," Investec analyst Alan Carter said.
Shares of Klepierre were up 6.5 percent at 24.93 euros.
Simon is paying 28 euros per Klepierre share, or a premium of
19.7 percent on Wednesday's closing price. Analysts said this
was higher than expected.
"The price of 28 euros is above expectations for between 24
to 26 euros," Natixis' Demirdjian said.
M&A UPTURN
Simon Property Chief Executive David Simon will become the
chairman of Klepierre's nine-member supervisory board under the
terms of the deal. Two other SPG representatives will also join.
Simon Property will receive Klepierre's dividend to be
declared in April 2012.
The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company has also agreed to
acquire a stake in 26 assets of Mills Ltd Partnership belonging
to its joint venture partner, Farallon Capital Management, for
$1.5 billion.
With many of Europe's property companies trading at
significant discounts to net asset value, analysts said other
cash-rich overseas companies like Westfield Group were
possibly eyeing takeovers or the option to snap up stakes.
The sector, particularly shopping mall operators, faces
dismal rental and growth prospects as recession and the impact
of Internet shopping hit property values and tenant demand.
"We have been arguing that mergers and acquisitions (in real
estate) will come this year, or will be intensifying," said
JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Harm Meijer. "I don't rule out Simon
doing something else as well, given their track record and
under-representation in certain markets like the UK."
Simon Property unsuccessfully attempted to acquire
UK mall owner Capital Shopping Centres Group, in which
it presently owns a four percent stake, early last year.
"Do I think that it's feasible that within the next 5 or 10
years ... that Simon or Westfield end up owning one or two or
three of Europe's, including the UK's, largest companies? Yes I
think that's feasible," Investec's Carter said.
Simon Property revised its full-year outlook and now expects
2012 funds from operations to be between $7.35 to $7.50 per
share, up from $7.20 to $7.30 per share.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)
