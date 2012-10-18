LONDON Oct 18 U.S. shopping centre owner Simon
Property Group has sold out of Capital Shopping Centres
, almost two years after it attempted a 2.9 billion
pound ($4.7 billion) takeover of the British mall developer, a
source familiar with the deal said.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove analysts said on Thursday that Simon
Property placed 35.3 million shares at 328-330 pence in CSC, a
3.4 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.
The source said the placing marked Simon Property's full
exit from its 5 percent stake in CSC and an announcement would
likely be made on Friday.
CSC rebuffed Simon Property's takeover offer in November
2010, souring relations between the companies.
Simon Property also sold its full stake in Capital and
Counties, owner of London's tourist hotspot Covent
Garden, through a separate placing, the source said. The two
sales raised about 200 million pounds in total.
Simon Property acquired its holdings in the two companies in
2008 when it bought a 5 percent stake in Liberty International,
which two years later demerged into CSC and CapCo.
CSC and CapCo declined to comment. Simon Property was not
available to comment.