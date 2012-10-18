By Brenda Goh and Ilaina Jonas
LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. shopping centre
owner Simon Property Group Inc has sold out of Capital
Shopping Centres Group Plc, almost two years after it
attempted a 2.9 billion pound ($4.7 billion) takeover of the
British mall developer, a source familiar with the deal said.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove analysts said on Thursday that Simon
Property placed 35.3 million shares at 328-330 pence in Capital
Shopping Centres, a 3.4 percent discount to Wednesday's closing
price.
The source said the placing marked Simon Property's full
exit from its 5 percent stake in CSC and an announcement would
likely be made on Friday.
CSC rebuffed Simon Property's takeover offer in November
2010, souring relations between the companies. In March, Simon
turned around and staked its claim on Europe, buying a 28.7
percent stake in Klepierre SA, Europe's second-largest
retail real estate owner.
Simon Property also sold its full stake in Capital &
Counties Properites Plc, owner of London's tourist
hotspot Covent Garden, through a separate placing, the source
said. The two sales raised about 200 million pounds in total.
At about $320 million, the amount is not significant for
Simon, the No. U.S. mall and outlet center owner, said Green
Street Advisors analyst Cedrik Lachance.
"It removes perhaps a question that people had had: Would
they eventually try to go after the company?" Lachance said.
"It's not a material transaction given it's about a half
percentage point of the company's size."
Simon Property acquired its holdings in the two companies in
2008 when it bought a 5 percent stake in Liberty International,
which two years later demerged into Capital Shopping Centres
and Capital & Counties.
Both UK companies declined to comment. Simon Property did
not respond to call seeking comment.
Shares of Simon were up 0.64 percent at $153.83 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange; Capital Shopping Centres
closed down 1.8 percent at 329.6 GBP, and Capital & Counties
closed down 3.6 percent at 225.76 GBP on the London Stock
Exchange.