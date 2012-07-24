BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 24 Simon Property Group Inc , the largest U.S. owner of malls and outlet centers, said Tuesday that second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose more than 18 percent, as occupancy, sales and rent at its properties increased.
The world's largest real estate company's second-quarter FFO rose to $688.8 million, or $1.89 per share, from $583.0 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
FFO is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on earnings. (Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses