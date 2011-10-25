* Q3 FFO $1.71/share vs Wall Street view $1.66
(Adds CEO comments, updates stock price)
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 25 Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N), the
largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers, reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings as its tenants' sales
rose, lifting lease payments, and the company raised its
dividend and full-year profit forecast.
For the third quarter, Simon reported a 20 percent rise in
funds from operations, a performance measure for real estate
investment trusts.
"I'm going to give them credit for doing a good job of
managing their portfolio of properties, in the sense of culling
underperforming properties and focusing on getting better
results from existing properties," said Richard Imperiale,
president of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.
He said Simon's performance was boosted by
higher-than-expected sales per square foot and
lower-than-expected expenses.
During the quarter, sales at stores in Simon shopping
centers rose 9.3 percent to $517 per square foot. Simon owns or
has an interest in 391 retail properties. The strong sales are
likely to allow Simon to push up rents.
In the quarter, on a 12-month trailing basis, new leases
called for rents that were 9.6 percent higher than those that
expired.
Amid the weak U.S. economy, the wealthy have bolstered
sales at luxury malls, while value stores and outlet centers
have attracted shoppers seeking bargains.
Simon has both high-end malls and outlet centers, and has
been able to attract both types of shoppers, Imperiale said.
"I think as long as the economy continues to at least have
some GDP growth, we will be able to continue to attract the
better customer that I think has disposable income to spend,"
said David Simon, the company's chairman and CEO.
HIGHER RENTS
Recently, Gap Inc (GPS.N), Simon's largest tenant, said it
would shutter about 20 percent of its stores over the next two
years. Simon has 240 non-outlet Gap, Old Navy and Banana
Republic stores in its malls.
David Simon said the Gap closures could benefit his
company. Gap overall pays below-market rents and lags in
generating sales. Simon said it already has been approached by
other retailers interested in spaces vacated by Gap.
"There's no question you will have a step backward and two
steps forward," David Simon said. "At the end of the day, we
just think there's tremendous upside overall."
Third-quarter FFO totaled $606.2 million, or $1.71 per
share, up from $503.6 million or $1.43 per share, a year
earlier. Analysts had expected $1.66 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO removes the profit-reducing effect depreciation has on
earnings, as well as profit from property sales.
Net operating income, which reflects the cash the
properties generate minus expenses before financing, rose 3.8
percent at properties the company has operated at least a
year.
Simon ended the quarter with $930 million in cash and
access to $4 billion in its credit facility. The company is
spending $500 million this year to redevelop properties; it
said that could grow to $1 billion next year.
The redevelopments include adding hotels, apartments and
office buildings to existing malls, such as Copley Place in
Boston.
Simon plans to expand its outlet business in Asia, South
America and Europe. It said it is willing to look at
acquisitions but will not revisit buying Capital Shopping
Centres Group Plc CSCG.L. Britain's largest mall owner last
year rebuffed a takeover offer from Simon.
Indianapolis-based Simon raised its quarterly dividend by
12.5 percent to 90 cents per share. It also issued a special
stock dividend of 20 percent in order to conform with REIT
guidelines to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable
operating profit to shareholders.
The company raised its full-year FFO forecast to a range of
$6.80 to $6.85 per share. Its previous forecast was $6.65 to
$6.73. Analysts expect $6.81.
Despite the strong results, Simon shares were off 0.7
percent to $121.96 in afternoon trading in a broadly lower
market. The benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT Index .RMZ was down 1.1
percent.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Matthew Lewis and John
Wallace)