Aug 8 A Louisiana pension fund is suing Simon
Property Group for not seeking shareholder approval when
it raised chief executive David Simon's compensation last year.
In a lawsuit filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery,
Louisiana Municipal Police Employees Retirement System or
LAMPERS, accused the company and its board of exceeded its
authority by granting the CEO shares worth $120 million to stay
on until 2019.
David Simon received 1 million
long-term-incentive-performance (LTIP) units for him to remain
with the company for at least another eight years. The LTIPs,
which are similar to once earned and vested, were supposed to be
granted out in three stages beginning in year six.
He also got $1.25 million annual salary, a cash bonus of
double his salary, as part of the 2011 amendment to the
company's compensation plan.
A shareholder vote earlier this year opposed the pay
increase, but its results were not binding on the company which
is the largest mall operator in the U.S.
The suit, which names the ten-member Simon Property board
that includes David Simon and his uncle Herbert Simon as
defendants, said the amendment to the company's 1998 equity
compensation plan was unlawful since it infringed the internal
revenue code and NYSE's listing rules.
In a an emailed response on Wednesday, a company
spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as "meritless".
(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Tom Hals; Editing by Eric
Meijer)