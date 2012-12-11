Simon Property Group on Monday sold $1.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The five-year notes were sold in the 144a private placement market. Barclays, Citigroup, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, L.P. TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.5 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2018 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.685 FIRST PAY 08/01/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.564 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2023 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.446 FIRST PAY 08/01/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.813 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20BPS