UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 25 Simon Property Group Inc reported an 18.8 percent increase in a key earnings measure on higher rents and sales at its malls and outlet centers, easily beating estimates, and the real estate investment trust raised its outlook for the year.
Third-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose to $720.1 million, or $1.99 per share, from $606.2 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. Revenue increased 14.4 percent to $1.23 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected FFO of $1.92 a share on revenue of $1.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO is a REIT performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect that depreciation has on earnings.
Simon increased its FFO forecast for the year, excluding items, to a range of $7.80 per share to $7.85 per share from a previously raised $7.60 per share to $7.70 per share. The company's forecasts tend to be conservative, and Simon often raises them each quarter. Analysts expect $7.76 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 South Africa's automotive sector capital expenditure is projected to rise to 8.2 billion rand ($615 million) this year from 6.4 billion rand in 2016, the auto industry body said in a document seen by Reuters.