NEW YORK Oct 25 Simon Property Group Inc
, the largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers,
reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, on higher
rents, occupancies and sales at its tenants' stores.
Simon said on Friday that funds from operations (FFO), a
closely watched measure of real estate investment trust
(REIT)earnings, rose to $802.8 million, or $2.21 per share, in
the quarter, from $720.1 million, or $1.99 per share, in the
year-earlier quarter.
Analysts, on average, expected Simon's third-quarter FFO to
be $2.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FFO usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and
removes the effect depreciation has on earnings.