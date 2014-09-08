Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 8 Simple SA :
* Said on Friday it reported Impera Capital SA and its wholly-owned unit Family Fund 2 Sp. z o.o sold a 9.04 pct stake in Simple
* Said Impera Capital sold 120,055 shares representing 2.74 pct stake and Family Fund sold 275,811 shares representing 6.3 pct stake in Simple
* Said folowing transaction both Impera Capital and Family Fund are no longer shareholders of Simple
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)