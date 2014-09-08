Sept 8 Simple SA :

* Said on Friday it reported Impera Capital SA and its wholly-owned unit Family Fund 2 Sp. z o.o sold a 9.04 pct stake in Simple

* Said Impera Capital sold 120,055 shares representing 2.74 pct stake and Family Fund sold 275,811 shares representing 6.3 pct stake in Simple

* Said folowing transaction both Impera Capital and Family Fund are no longer shareholders of Simple

