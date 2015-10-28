(Corrects headline to remove attribution to source)

* Hulic to only keep Simplex's properties

* Beat out China's Anbang Insurance to clinch deal

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Oct 28 Japanese developer Hulic Co will buy Tokyo-based Simplex Investment Advisors for about 155 billion yen ($1.3 billion) from U.S. investment Aetos Capital in Japan's largest property deal this year, the two firms said on Wednesday.

Hulic, which has been expanding its property development and acquisitions in Japan, only plans to keep Simplex's properties and will sell other assets to a unit of Mizuho Financial Group , it said in the statement. Aetos also confirmed the deal in a separate statement.

The sale comes at a time of high interest in Japanese property as aggressive monetary expansion policies deployed under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have lowered borrowing costs.

The deal attracted China's insurance group Anbang Insurance Co, as well as U.S. investment funds Blackstone Group, Fortress Investment Group and Elliot Management, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier.

Domestic property firms Mori Trust Co and Kenedix Inc also participated the bid, sources said.

A person involved in the transaction said Hulic had pulled out of the deal after the final bids closed in August because Aetos had asked for a higher price.

But Aetos asked Hulic to reconsider the deal, allowing it to buy Simplex at around 155 billion yen, the person added, asking not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Hulic plans to hold onto Simplex's properties, of which there are five, according to its website, including a hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort and office buildings in Tokyo.

Hulic said it would sell Simplex REIT Partners, which manages SIA Reit Inc and fund management firm Simplex Real Estate Management to Mizuho Trust & Banking.

It also said it would purchase of a 25 percent stake in hotel management company Nippon View Hotel.

Aetos and Goldman Sachs Group bought Simplex for about 500 billion yen in 2007 in Japan's largest ever property deal. Aetos bought out Goldman's 50 percent stake in Simplex in 2011 after the property market crashed in the wake of the global financial crisis. ($1 = 120.3600 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)