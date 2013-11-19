Nov 19 Simulations Plus Inc : * Reports FY 2013 and fourth quarter FY 2013 financial results * Q4 earnings per share $0.015 * Q4 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $1.6 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $1.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage