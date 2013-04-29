April 29 April 29 Sina Corp : * Says forms strategic alliance with Alibaba to enable social Commerce * Alibaba has invested $586 million to purchase preferred and ordinary shares representing about 18% of Weibo on a fully-diluted basis * Also granted option to Alibaba to increase its ownership in Weibo to 30% at a mutually agreed valuation within a certain period of time in future * Says the two companies will cooperate in areas of user account connectivity, data exchange, online payment & online marketing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage