March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
April 29 April 29 Sina Corp : * Says forms strategic alliance with Alibaba to enable social Commerce * Alibaba has invested $586 million to purchase preferred and ordinary shares representing about 18% of Weibo on a fully-diluted basis * Also granted option to Alibaba to increase its ownership in Weibo to 30% at a mutually agreed valuation within a certain period of time in future * Says the two companies will cooperate in areas of user account connectivity, data exchange, online payment & online marketing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.