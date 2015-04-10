BEIJING, April 10 China will punish web portal
and social media firm Sina Corp after it was identified
as operating the most complained about major website in the
country, the Internet regulator said on Friday, the latest blow
in an ongoing online crackdown.
Representatives from Sina, which also operates China's most
popular microblog Weibo Corp, discussed "the issues of
breaking the law and the recent large quantity of Internet user
complaints" with officials from the Cyberspace Administration of
China (CAC) and its Beijing branch, the regulator said in a
statement on its website.
User complaints about Sina concerned "spreading rumours,
terror, obscenity and pornography, fraud, publicising cults...
distorting facts, violating social morality and promoting
vulgarity," said the CAC.
Sina declined to comment.
Since President Xi Jinping came to power in early 2013, he
has overseen a broad campaign to bring China's Internet under
the government's control. This includes clamping down on content
seen as destabilising for the ruling Communist Party, using what
cybersecurity experts say is the world's most sophisticated
censorship mechanism.
CAC will punish Sina to strengthen supervision and
management of news web sites and promote the healthy and orderly
development of the Internet news services, the statement said,
citing a CAC official. The regulator did not specify the
punishment.
If Sina fails to reform properly or illegal activity
continues on its platforms, Sina will be severely punished or
even have to halt its online news services, the CAC said.
According to the statement, the Sina representative told the
regulator the company would target the problems, strengthen its
internal oversight and carry out its services in strict
accordance with the law.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)