* Sina CEO says H2 operating profits not "significant"
* Weibo contributed about 10 percent to advertising revs in
Q2
* Weibo registered accounts hit 368 million
* More Weibo monetization features in H2 2012
By Melanie Lee and Alexei Oreskovic
Aug 15 Chinese Internet company Sina Corp
, which posted a surprise quarterly net profit, warned
that second-half earnings will not be "significant" and it will
offer more services on its microblogging platform Weibo to boost
revenue.
Sina, which makes most of its revenue from online
advertising, is facing stiff headwinds this year as corporations
slash advertising due to a weakening economic outlook. But the
company sees social media advertising via Weibo as a bright spot
for the firm.
Net profit rose to $33.2 million in the second quarter from
$10 million a year earlier, boosted by a stake sale in a real
estate company. That beat a $1 million loss expected by analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and helped Sina shares rise
more than 5 percent in after-hours trade on Wednesday.
"We do not expect to generate significant operating profits
in the second half of this year," Sina's Chief Executive Charles
Chao said on an earnings conference call. "We expect to return
to profitability in the third quarter on the operating level."
Sina started monetizing Weibo this year by offering special
services to business accounts and selling VIP memberships to
regular users. Chao said 2012 will be a year of investment for
Weibo as the company builds up its user base and stickiness.
Total investment into Weibo in the second quarter came to
$38 million, said Herman Yu, Sina's chief financial officer.
"We expect the advertising revenue contribution from Weibo
to accelerate in the second half of the year. That will help our
advertising growth rate as compared to the market," Chao said.
Sina's advertising revenue increased 12 percent to $103.1
million in the second quarter, while non-advertising revenue
rose 5 percent to $28.5 million.
Overall net revenue totaled $131.6 million, up from $118.96
million in the year-ago period.
In the second quarter, Weibo contributed about 10 percent to
total advertising revenue and had 368 million registered
accounts.
"We do not expect that total monetization on Weibo will be
significant this year. Our main objective would be building the
system and infrastructure for monetization to take off in larger
scale next year," Chao said, adding that Weibo will add more
monetization features in the second half.
For the third quarter, Sina expects adjusted net revenue to
range between $145 million and $148 million, with advertising
revenues forecast to increase between 19 percent and 21 percent
from a year earlier.
The recently concluded London Olympics will help support
third-quarter earnings, as the portal and Weibo were the go-to
sites for Chinese seeking news about the games, Sina said.
"The environment is still challenging," said ThinkEquity
analyst Henry Guo.
But Sina's results show advertisers view its website as
"must-buy inventory," he said.