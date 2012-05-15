SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Sina Corp, China's largest Internet portal, posted its second quarterly loss in less than a year, bogged down by a soft online advertising market and increased investment into Twitter-like microblogging service Weibo.

Its first-quarter net loss was $13.7 million or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $15 million or 23 cents a share last year. (Reporting By Melanie Lee; Editing by Bernard Orr)