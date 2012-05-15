* Shares surge as results beat

* CEO talks up Twitter-like Weibo service

* Advertising trumps targets despite soft market (Adds CEO's comments, details from release)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Sina Corp's quarterly results beat Wall Street's targets after advertising revenue shot up 9 percent despite a weak Chinese market, propelling its shares 10 percent higher.

China's largest Internet portal and media website, which has struggled with a soft online advertising market and increased spending on its Twitter-like microblogging service Weibo, saw brand advertising revenue jump to $78.5 million from $72.3 million a year earlier.

Sina, which makes most of its revenue from online advertising, has faced stiff headwinds this year as corporations slashed advertising amid a weakening macro-economic outlook.

"The initial feedback from advertisers on our Weibo advertising is encouraging, and we believe it is critical that Sina continues its significant investments in social media and related initiatives," Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao said in a statement.

China's online advertising market shrank 13.8 percent to 14 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in the first quarter, according to Beijing-based consultancy iResearch.

But investors have been bullish on the prospects for Weibo, which also lets users post messages of up to 140 characters but has yet to yield much revenue for the Chinese firm. Fears that the government will step up regulation of the fledgling service, coupled with self-censorship, has created uncertainty about its long-term viability.

Sina said its second-quarter revenue would come in between $126 million and $129 million.

First-quarter revenue rose 6 percent to $106.2 million.

Its first-quarter net loss was $13.7 million or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $15 million or 23 cents a share last year.

Excluding one-off items, the company, which competes with Baidu.com Inc and Sohu.com Inc, lost 21 cents a share, slightly better than the 23 cent loss the Street had expected.

Sina said it will invest $160 million in Weibo this year, up from $110 million to $120 million last year, with the bulk of the costs going to hiring and upgrading infrastructure.

Although Weibo is viewed as having major potential, Beijing's iron grip over Internet content it deems a destabilizing influence is deemed a significant risk.

This year, three of China's largest Internet companies, including Sina, had to shut down the "comments" function on their platforms for a few days after the government accused them of spreading rumours.

Sina shares soared 10 percent to $56.90 from a close of $51.68 on the Nasdaq. ($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Melanie Lee; Editing by Bernard Orr, Leslie Gevirtz)