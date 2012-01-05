SHANGHAI Jan 5 China's SINA Corp
has fixed a vulnerability in one of its websites that allowed
unauthorised access to microblogging usernames and passwords, a
Chinese web security blog reported.
Sina's question-and-answer website, iask.sina.com.cn, was
revealed to have a security loophole that made it easy to
uncover Weibo account passwords and usernames, Youxia security
blog reported late on Wednesday. (here)
Youxia said the loophole had been reported to Sina and the
vulnerability was fixed.
Sina said up to 300,000 accounts could have been affected by
the security flaw and urged users to change their account
settings.
This is the latest in a series of serious data leaks and
technical vulnerabilities that have been exposed in China
recently.
Late in December, one of the country's largest
social-networking website, Tianya, suffered a data breach that
saw 40 million accounts hacked and their usernames and passwords
accessed. The user IDs, passwords and email addresses of more
than 6 million accounts registered on CSDN -- a site for
programmers -- were also leaked, Xinhua News Agency reported
late in December.
Government bodies have also not been spared, as the scrutiny
on online security revealed that the Guangdong Provincial Public
Security Department had a technical vulnerability on the website
of the Division of Exit and Entry Administrative Department of
Public Security for Guangdong that left the personal data of 4.4
million users exposed. The vulnerability has since been fixed.
The leaks have prompted the authorities to urge tighter
Internet security a tougher scrutiny of who has access to online
information.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)