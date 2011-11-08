* Q3 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.23

* Q3 rev $130.3 mln vs est $125 mln

* Sees Q4 rev $128-$131 mln vs est $128.1 mln

* Sees Q4 advertisement rev $103-$105 mln

* Shares up 2 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Sina Corp , which owns China's largest Internet portal, posted a third-quarter adjusted profit that beat market expectations helped by strong growth in advertising revenue and user additions on its Weibo social networking platform.

Sina rolled out its accounts for government officials and an e-commerce functionality for Weibo in the quarter and is turning itself into a full-fledged social networking site, pitting itself against the likes of Kaixin001 and Renren .

"For the third quarter, SINA's online brand advertising revenues reached a new high, for the first time exceeding over $100 million per quarter ... Our focus now turns to adding more social networking features to Weibo to increase user stickiness," Chief Executive Charles Chao said in a statement.

For the fourth quarter, Sina expects revenue of $128-$131 million, versus average analysts' expectations of $128.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sina posted a third-quarter loss of $336.3 million, or $5.10 a share, compared with a profit of $31.3 million, or 48 cents a share, for the same period a year ago.

Excluding one-off items, it earned 26 cents a share, beating the average forecast of earnings of 23 cents a share.

Revenue, excluding Sina's separate real estate advertising business, rose 20 percent to $130.3 million, beating its forecast of $123-$126 million.

Advertising revenue rose 25 percent to $101 million in the third quarter. Non-advertising revenue grew 7 percent.

Sina shares rose 2 percent in extended trade after closing at $86.94 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They have risen 13 percent this year, outperforming the 2 percent fall of the Nasdaq . (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)