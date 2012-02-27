UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
Feb 27 Sina Corp, the operator of China's largest Internet portal, posted a quarterly profit in line with analysts' estimates, but forecast a disappointing first quarter, sending its shares down 5 percent in aftermarket trade
Sina forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of $101 million to $104 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $113.7 million for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net profit was $9.3 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a loss of $100 million, or $1.51 a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, which competes with Baidu.com Inc and Sohu.com Inc, earned 21 cents a share.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $133.4 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $129.3 million.
Shares of the Shanghai, China-based company -- which owns Weibo, a Twitter-like platform -- closed at $62.95 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
