BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
Feb 24 Sina Corp's revenue soared 43 percent in the fourth quarter despite strong competition from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat as its Weibo messaging service more than doubled advertising sales.
Sina posted non-GAAP revenues of $192.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared with an average forecast for $192.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises