Nov 5 Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) is seeking to raise S$253.7 million ($204 million) through a rights issue to capitalise on new opportunities.

It has launched an underwritten renounceable issue to existing unit-holders, who will be offered 253.7 million rights units at a ratio of one unit for every five units already held as at the book closure date.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2426 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)