BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Nov 5 Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) is seeking to raise S$253.7 million ($204 million) through a rights issue to capitalise on new opportunities.
It has launched an underwritten renounceable issue to existing unit-holders, who will be offered 253.7 million rights units at a ratio of one unit for every five units already held as at the book closure date.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2426 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy TerraForm Global Inc for about $787 million and acquire 51 percent of TerraForm Power Inc.
March 7 Nordicom A/S: * Brian Grønnegaard appointed new CFO as of April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)