CAIRO Aug 23 Egypt's Sinai Cement posted a 27 percent fall in 2011 first-half net profit to 269.9 million Egyptian pounds ($45.1 million), the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

The firm made consolidated net profit of 367.4 million pounds for the same period in 2010.

Shares in Sinai Cement, the local unit of France's Vicat , closed 0.2 percent higher before the results were released. The benchmark index slid 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Erica Billingham)