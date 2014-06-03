UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesian palm oil firm PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk is considering a rights issue or an initial public offering next year to comply with a new stock exchange regulation, a company executive said on Tuesday.
The Indonesian stock exchange in January required companies to make shares amounting to at least 7.5 percent of their paid-up capital available to the public in a bid to increase market liquidity and trading volumes.
Sinar Mas Agro will comply with the regulation, Director Jimmy Pramono told reporters.
The company currently has a market value of 18.7 trillion rupiah ($1.6 billion). PT Purimas Sasmita, a unit of Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, owns 97.2 percent and the remaining 2.8 percent is in public hands.
Sinar Mas Agro aims to raise its crude palm oil (CPO) production by 5 percent this year from 730,240 tonnes in 2013, Vice President Director Budi Wijana said. It is comfortable with the current CPO price range of $700-800 per tonne, Wijana added.
Sinar Mas Agro also plans to increase its refining capacity by nearly 40 percent to 10,600 tonnes per day over the next three years.
($1 = 11,765.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources