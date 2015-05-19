JAKARTA May 19 Indonesian conglomerate Sinar
Mas Group said it is confident of winning control of Asia
Resource Minerals PLC (ARMS) as it is offering a
premium for the London-listed miner and there is no higher rival
bid, an executive said on Tuesday.
Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd, which is managed by Argyle
Street Management and funded by Sinar Mas, offered earlier this
month 41 pence per share to buy ARMS, which owns nearly 85
percent of Indonesia's PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk.
The move has raised the pressure on Nathaniel Rothschild's
NR Holdings, which is battling for control of ARMS.
"We are confident because we are paying a premium for the
company," Fuganto Widjaja, a Sinar Mas official and grandson of
the group's founder, told reporters. "We don't have a 'plan B'
because right now no one has made a higher bid (for ARMS)."
