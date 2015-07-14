Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
JAKARTA, July 14 Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group will restructure $950 million worth of debt owned by PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk, a coal miner it is in the process of acquiring, the Investor Daily reported on Tuesday, citing Sinar Mas managing director Gandi Sulistiyanto.
Sinar Mas will restructure the debt after it "finishes the administrative and legal issues," the newspaper cited Sulistiyanto as saying.
Sulistiyanto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The offer made by a vehicle of Sinar Mas and its partner hedge fund Argyle Street Management for Berau Coal, the Indonesian unit of London-listed Asia Resource Minerals PLC , had turned unconditional on July 1.
Last week, Standard & Poor's downgraded its corporate credit rating on Berau to 'selective default' from 'CCC-' after the company defaulted on its $450 million bonds due July 8.
A Singapore court had imposed a moratorium on the bonds issued by Berau's unit, Berau Capital Resources, giving it until Jan. 4 to negotiate with bondholders. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.