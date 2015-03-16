(Corrects spelling of Macquarie Securities)
JAKARTA, March 16 PT Puradelta Lestari, the
Indonesian industrial property unit of Singapore-listed Sinarmas
Land Ltd, will sell a 10-20 percent stake in an
initial public offering in June, a stock exchange official said
on Monday.
"They are issuing 10-20 percent. I can't say the nominal
size. It would depend on their pricing," said Hoesen, director
for the Indonesia Stock Exchange.
Puradelta Lestari officials declined to comment.
Sinarmas Land shares had jumped earlier this month following
media reports that it had revived its planned IPO for Puradelta.
The company initially planned an IPO in 2013 for as much as
2.7 trillion rupiah ($204 million).
Underwriters for the planned IPO are Sinarmas Sekuritas and
Macquarie Securities.
($1 = 13,239 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi and
Prateek Chatterjee)