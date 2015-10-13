(Corrects style of company name to Sinarmas from Sinar Mas in headline)

JAKARTA Oct 13 Indonesian property developer Sinarmas Land Ltd said on Tuesday it has bought the Alphabeta office building in London for 259.3 million pounds ($398.39 million), its biggest-ever purchase of a single asset.

Sinarmas will continue to look for investment opportunities in London and other cities in Europe, the Singapore-listed firm said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6509 pounds) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)