Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
April 29 China's Sina Corp said e-commerce company Alibaba Group has bought an 18 percent stake in its microblogging service, Weibo, for about $586 million.
Sina has also granted an option to Alibaba to increase its stake in Weibo to up to 30 percent within a stipulated time.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.