Nov 25 Diversified pharmaceutical company
Sinclair IS Pharma said it was evaluating options
including a possible sale, sending its shares up 11 percent in
early trading.
Sinclair shares touched their highest since May 2011 and
were among the top percentage gainers on the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
The company, which focuses on dermatology, wound care and
skin care products, said it had decided to appoint Rothschild to
assist it in evaluating the optimum way to realise the value in
the company, which may or may not include the sale of all or
part of the company.
Sinclair said many of the international companies eyeing it
were interested in some form of cooperation, including
co-promotion, licensing of products, and merger and acquisition
opportunities.
The company said its deliberations with these firms led it
to believe that "there may be organisations better placed to
build on the successes to date".
Sinclair reported a 15 percent rise in 2014 revenue, helped
by better-than-expected initial contributions from three
acquisitions it made last year, and said it expected revenue and
profitability to accelerate this year.
Sinclair Chairman Grahame Cook is expected to announce the
strategic review and commencement of the offer period to
shareholders at the company's annual general meeting later on
Tuesday.
Shares in the company, which has a market capitalisation of
about 160 million pounds, were trading at 36.09 pence at 0820
GMT. The stock has risen 14 percent since the beginning of the
year.
