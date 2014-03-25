March 25 Sinclair IS Pharma, which
focusses on dermatology, wound care and skin care, reported a
smaller loss for the first half as acquisitions boosted its
aesthetics business.
The specialty pharmaceutical company said loss before tax
narrowed to 2.5 million pounds ($4.1 million) for the six months
ended Dec. 31 from 5.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6.6 percent to 24.5 million pounds.
Sinclair also said it agreed to acquire Netherlands-based
AQTIS Medical BV, which makes and markets medical devices for
minimally invasive aesthetics therapies, for an initial payment
of 16.6 million euros ($22.9 million) in cash.
The deal also involves a future payment of 30 million euros
on achieving some revenue and regulatory approval targets.
With the acquisition, Sinclair gets global rights to Ellansé
brand, which comprises a range of dermal fillers for face and
hands.
Shares in the company were unchanged at 31 pence on the
London Stock Exchange early on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)