BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks completes acquisition of LightCyber
* Says announced its acquisition of LightCyber; Palo Alto networks has acquired LightCyber for $105 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said it will buy eight television stations from companies owned by the Allbritton family for about $985 million.
The television stations consist of seven ABC Network affiliates, covering about 5 percent of U.S. TV households, and NewsChannel 8, which covers the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Updates list of advisers)