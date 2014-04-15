April 15 Sinclair IS Pharma Plc -
* Acquisition and placing
* Proposed placing of 62,500,000 new ordinary shares
* Acquisition agreement to purchase entire issued share
capital of Silhouette for a total cash consideration of around
$117million (£70.1 million) plus royalties
* Upfront payment of us$24 million (£14.4 million) is
payable on completion, and balance of consideration of us$93
million (£55.7 million) relates to milestones and royalty buy
back
* Slightly earnings accretive in FY 2015 and strongly
accretive thereafter
* Placing is being effected by Peel Hunt, acting as co's
nominated adviser and broker, on, and subject to, terms of
placing agreement
* Has also entered into an amended facility agreement with
Hayfin who will provide a facility of us$16.5 million (£9.9
million) gross in relation to acquisition
* Agreed to raise £19.5 million, by issue and allotment by
company of ordinary shares at placing price of 32p being a 5.3
percent premium to closing share price on 14 April 2014
