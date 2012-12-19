UPDATE 1-Interserve shares slump on higher energy-from-waste exit cost
* Shares fall by more than 25 pct (Adds analyst comments, details, share move)
LONDON Dec 19 Sinclair IS Pharma PLC : * Sinclair and Biocodex sign 10-year partnership to commercialise portfolio in
emerging markets and Benelux
* Shares fall by more than 25 pct (Adds analyst comments, details, share move)
LONDON, Feb 20 British builder Bovis, whose boss left in January after warning on earnings, said profit would drop again this year as it builds fewer homes and focuses on improving quality.
LONDON, Feb 20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares rose 5 percent on Monday, after the lender said on Friday evening it had proposed abandoning the disposal of its Williams & Glyn business after a seven-year struggle to sell the unit to meet European Union state aid demands.