UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 25 Sinclair IS Pharma PLC : * Revenues growth 6.6% to £24.5 million (H1 13: £23.0 million) for the six months ended 31 December 2013 * Adjusted EBITDA* increased to £1.1 million (H1 13: £1.0 million) * Loss before tax reduced to £2.5 million (H1 13: loss of £5.8 million) * CEO says H1 results were marginally behind our expectations but these differences are now reversing * CEO says expect the full year results to be in line with our forecasts and with market expectations. * For more news, please click here
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.