* Sees FY rev growing 56 pct to 51.3 mln stg
* Sees FY like-for-like sales to increase 11.3 pct
July 10 Britain's Sinclair IS Pharma Plc
said it expects full-year revenue to grow 56 percent on higher
sales of its key skin care product and strong performance at its
international operations.
The pharmaceutical company that also makes products to treat
fungal infections and oral diseases, forecast revenue of 51.3
million pounds ($79.63 million) for the year ended June 30.
Like-for-like revenue is expected to rise 11.3 percent.
Sinclair said sales at its core country operations - which
include the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain - grew in the
second half, with like-for-like sales up 3.7 percent, helped by
higher demand for its Kelo-cote skin care gel.
Like-for-like revenue in international operations grew 36
percent, with that from Asia more than doubling, the company
said.
"We expect strong international growth to continue in fiscal
2013 with several new launches in Asia and our first Latin
American partnership to be announced this year," Sinclair said.
The company said its full-year adjusted core profit would be
in line with market expectations. It will report full-year
results on Sept. 13.
Sinclair shares, which fell nearly 12 percent in the last
one year, were up 1.4 percent at 27.25 pence on the London Stock
Exchange at 0753 GMT.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
(Reporting by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)