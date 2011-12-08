* To buy Advanced Bio-Technologies for 20 mln stg
* Deal excludes ABT's US business
* Says deal to add to earnings in first full year
Dec 8 Sinclair IS Pharma, a
British dermatological and woundcare products maker, said it
would buy privately held Advanced Bio-Technologies Inc for about
20 million pounds in cash and stock.
The deal gives Sinclair ownership of ABT's flagship scar
prevention and treatment product, Kelo-cote, in more markets
outside the United States, mainly Brazil, Korea and China.
It also includes inventory and debt of about 900,000 pounds
and is expected to close in 5 days, Sinclair said.
The acquisition from HealthEdge Investment Partners LLC and
other selling shareholders excludes ABT's existing U.S. business
and infrastructure and its two subsidiaries, the company said.
Sinclair, which last year bought rights to distribute the
product in the UK and Germany, said it expected
the deal to add to earnings in the first full financial year.
Sinclair shares closed at 21.375 pence on Wednesday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 81.4 million
pounds.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)