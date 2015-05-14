SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
on Thursday reported a full-year fuel hedging loss of
S$549 million ($416 million) as a result of falling oil prices
and also highlighted fierce competition and soft demand on its
key routes.
Singapore's flag carrier reported a 58 percent rise in
operating profit to S$409.4 million in the year ending March,
supported by lower fuel costs.
"Market conditions remain challenging amid an uncertain
global economic outlook. Demand in key markets is soft,
primarily on Americas and European routes," SIA said in a
statement
Since Goh Choon Phong became the airline's chief executive
in 2011, the group has been diversifying away from its mainstay
full-service business. It has launched long-haul low-cost
carrier Scoot, as well as Vistara, an Indian full-service
airline with conglomerate Tata Sons, and taken a majority stake
in budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings.
Singapore Airlines, 56 percent owned by sovereign investor
Temasek Holdings, swung to an operating profit of S$91.9 million
for January-March from an operating loss of S$60.3 million a
year ago.
For this year, the company said it is 40.9 percent hedged in
Singapore Jet Kerosene and 4 percent hedged in Brent at weighted
average prices of $106 per barrel and $102 per barrel,
respectively.
($1 = 1.3181 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga. Editing by Jane Merriman)