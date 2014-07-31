SINGAPORE, July 31 Shares in Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) lost as much as 3.2 percent on Thursday, the biggest drop in 14 months, as analysts cut their earnings forecasts after the company missed market estimates with a 52 percent drop in quarterly operating profit.

SIA warned on Thursday that aggressive fares and capacity injections from competitors will hit yields. The shares were the biggest losers in the 30-share Straits Times Index, which was up 0.8 percent.

Maybank Kim Eng cut its net income forecast on SIA for 2015 by 46 percent and by 35 percent for the following year. Analysts said the operating environment remained brutal. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)